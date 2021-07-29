300 apartments could be built at this location

The apartments also would be between the New Holland community, where rapid commercial growth is taking place, and industry that’s taking off on Ga. 365, including the Northeast Georgia Inland Port planned off White Sulphur and Ga. 365.



“My clients have done an extensive study on workforce development and the best location for it, and this would be a perfect location,” said Gainesville lawyer Steve Gilliam, representing Williams Brothers Development LLC.

Williams Brothers is seeking to rezone six parcels totaling nearly 34 acres from agricultural-residential to planned residential development for the apartment complex.

The development would have 10 three-story apartment buildings, a pool and a clubhouse amenity area.

Rental amounts would be $1,250 to $1,450 for one-bedroom units, $1,600 to $1,850 for two-bedroom units and $1,850 to $1,950 for three-bedroom units.

“There will be no age restriction for the development, with the target market being workforce, students and young families,” according to Hall County planning documents..

Access to the property would be two entrances off White Sulphur Road, one of which is the current Waters Road, the documents state.

Hall County planning staff is recommending denial of the project, noting that it “is inconsistent with the Hall County Comprehensive Plan,” a land-use document the county uses to help guide development.

Gilliam said he wasn’t surprised by the staff recommendation, but noted that current zoning calling for two lots per acre, or basically a subdivision, isn’t realistic.

“Who’s going to build a subdivision across from a poultry processing plant?” he said.

The proposal is set to go before the Hall County Planning Commission on Monday, Aug. 2. The planning board can accept staff suggestions and add its own conditions in recommending denial or approval to the Hall County Board of Commissioners, which would have final say on Sept. 9.