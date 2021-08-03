$30 million industrial development proposed near I-985 in Flowery Branch

A long-vacant, highly visible lot could be the home of another industrial development.
The $30 million project calls for two buildings with a combined 336,960 square feet on nearly 38 acres off Thurmon Tanner Parkway and Phil Niekro Boulevard, near Interstate 985.
The land is part of an 85-acre tract between Thurmon Tanner and I-985.
“The property has been marketed as a retail development for many years and has not seen any development take place as currently zoned, suggesting there is not a reasonable economic use as currently zoned,” says Hines Acquisitions LLC in a letter to the city describing the industrial project.
“With global e-commerce sales up over 140% in the last five years, logistics and industrial real estate have become the new retail in many respects.”
Hines is seeking to rezone the property from highway business to light industrial. A tenant or tenants aren’t named in city documents.
If approved, the development would join many such projects underway in the Flowery Branch area, including Makita off Falcon Parkway near I-985.
A public hearing is being held on the request, with a vote by council to be taken at a future meeting.
Flowery Branch City Council
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5
Where: Flowery Branch City Hall, 5410 W. Pine St.