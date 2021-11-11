249 proposed townhomes at site near Gainesville have this price range

Cook Communities says it has “heard the needs for workforce housing in the Hall County area” and is proposing to build 249 townhomes in the $260,000 range off Pine Valley Road just outside Gainesville.

The Overlook at New Holland Springs, a proposed 34-acre development at 1560, 1582 and 1586 Pine Valley Road, also near White Sulphur Road, would feature a swimming pool, clubhouse, playground and pocket parks, according to paperwork filed by Cook with Hall County.