249 proposed townhomes at site near Gainesville have this price range

Cook Communities says it has “heard the needs for workforce housing in the Hall County area” and is proposing to build 249 townhomes in the $260,000 range off Pine Valley Road just outside Gainesville.
The Overlook at New Holland Springs, a proposed 34-acre development at 1560, 1582 and 1586 Pine Valley Road, also near White Sulphur Road, would feature a swimming pool, clubhouse, playground and pocket parks, according to paperwork filed by Cook with Hall County.
Townhomes would be 1,623 square feet in size, with each having three bedrooms, 2 ½ baths and a two‐car garage, according to Cook.
Also, 20,000 square feet of commercial space “to serve the residents and surrounding area” is proposed in the development.
The development, also including 12.33 acres of open space, would “provide adequate housing for the growing workforce demands of the medical and industrial development occurring in Gainesville” and along Interstate 985/Ga. 365, Cook says.
The proposal is set to go before the Hall County Planning Commission on Monday, Nov. 15.
Traffic improvements are recommended by planning staff, which otherwise is recommending denial of the project.
Planning staff has an issue with the project’s density, which is proposed at 7.31 units per acre, exceeding the recommended density of 2 units per acre.
“The proposed development is inconsistent with the Hall County Comprehensive Plan,” the county’s planning report states.
The planning commission can only recommend approval or denial to the Hall County Board of Commissioners, which would take final action later.
Pat Ellis, an area resident, said she is concerned about traffic impacts on Pine Valley Road, especially when a new school is built combining Riverbend and White Sulphur elementary schools. The system has already purchased 31 acres of land on Ramsey Road near Ga. 365 for the new elementary campus location.
Pine Valley runs between Clarks Bridge Road and White Sulphur, which leads to Ramsey.
Hall County Planning Commission
What: Rezoning for 249 proposed townhomes off Pine Valley Road near White Sulphur Road
Where: Gainesville Civic Center, 830 Green St. NE
When: 5:15 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15