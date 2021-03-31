220 rental cottages proposed at this Gainesville location. Here are details

The units would range from 1,004 square feet to 1,426 square feet in size, with one- and two-car garages. Also, the units would be 1 to 1½ stories in height, according to a city of Gainesville planning report.

Monthly rents for the development, which is set to go before the Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board on April 13, would be $1,400-$1,600 per month for two bedrooms and $1,800-$2,000 per month for three bedrooms.

Amenities would include a swimming pool, dog park and a clubhouse with fitness center, kitchen and meeting space. Gated access is proposed from Limestone Parkway and Beverly Road, according to the planning report.