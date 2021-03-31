220 rental cottages proposed at this Gainesville location. Here are details

A 220-unit rental cottage, active-adult community is being proposed off Limestone Parkway at Beverly Road in Gainesville.
Atlanta-based Jim Chapman Communities is seeking to build the 37-acre gated development on the wooded, vacant lot, across from the Northeast Georgia Health System’s New Horizons Limestone Transitional Care Center.
The units would range from 1,004 square feet to 1,426 square feet in size, with one- and two-car garages. Also, the units would be 1 to 1½ stories in height, according to a city of Gainesville planning report.
Monthly rents for the development, which is set to go before the Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board on April 13, would be $1,400-$1,600 per month for two bedrooms and $1,800-$2,000 per month for three bedrooms.
Amenities would include a swimming pool, dog park and a clubhouse with fitness center, kitchen and meeting space. Gated access is proposed from Limestone Parkway and Beverly Road, according to the planning report.
Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board
What: Rezoning request to allow for 220-unit rental college community
When: 5:30 p.m. April 13
Where: Public Safety Complex, 701 Queen City Parkway
“Jim’s experience with age-restricted and age-targeted communities provided the insight to capture a market segment not currently being served — homeowners that are shrugging off the stigma associated with a rental product and want one-level maintenance-free living,” says literature from the developer that’s in the staff report.
Jim Chapman is requesting to rezone the property to planned unit development from general business.
The planning board’s recommendation will be forwarded to the Gainesville City Council for final consideration at a later meeting.