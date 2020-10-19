216-townhome project to go before Oakwood Planning Commission tonight

A 216-townhome complex proposed on 47 acres off Oakwood Road, east of McEver Road, is set to go before the Oakwood Planning Commission at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19.
The project, featuring 144 three-bedroom units and 72 four-bedroom units, would be at 3940 Oakwood Road and 3950 Oakwood Road, also wrapping around Brock Drive, which juts off Oakwood Road, according to a site plan of the project.
Rochester & Associates, a Gainesville engineering firm, is asking the commission for a site plan approval under a planned residential development zoning category.
The meeting will take place at Oakwood City Hall, 4035 Walnut Circle. The commission can only make recommendations to Oakwood City Council, which has final say on zoning matters.