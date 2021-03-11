20 townhome-style apartments under construction near this busy Gainesville intersection

“God blessed me with the patience and the persistence in waiting and buying seven pieces of property, including a last piece I bought from the city,” Luna said Thursday, March 11. “I’ve been very fortunate and very lucky, very blessed.”

In an earlier interview, Luna said of the project’s need, “Gainesville-Hall County is growing. Just like we need to eat, we have to have a place to live, and I don’t think (the area’s) prosperity or growth can be stopped.”

The project started with tearing down four houses on the property, said Luna, who owns Luna’s Restaurant in downtown Gainesville.

Then, grading began on the site, preparing it for the two-story apartments, which will be fashioned as 1,137-square-foot townhomes, each with two bedrooms and two baths. The units will be in two buildings — one with 16 units and the other with four.

Luna said he thinks the development will help fill a housing need close to downtown.

“And it is going to enhance that area so much better, in my opinion,” he said. “That particular block of Washington Street needed a little revitalization. This is going to change the whole outlook.”

A city planning report, released as the project was going through city approvals last year, said Gainesville’s comprehensive plan “identifies the need for quality housing within the downtown area.”

Luna’s project “is conducive for residential purposes, as it is situated within an area that is walkable to office, retail, restaurant and public uses,” the report said.

Luna said he may hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the project when the time comes.