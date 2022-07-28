2 more restaurants coming to downtown Gainesville in this space tucked beside the new parking deck

Two new restaurants may be locating by the new parking deck in downtown Gainesville.



A pizza place and a Tex-Mex joint would adjoin the north tower parking deck at 100 Brenau Ave. in a proposal considered Thursday by the Gainesville City Council. The council will vote on it Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Phil’s Pizza Tavern would serve gourmet pizza, salads, burgers and sandwiches and a wide selection of beer, wine and spirits.

Tex-Mex Hondo Cantina would serve tacos, enchiladas, fajitas, margaritas and local beer.

Both of the restaurants would be two stories with rooftop patios.