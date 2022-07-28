2 more restaurants coming to downtown Gainesville in this space tucked beside the new parking deck

Two new restaurants may be locating by the new parking deck in downtown Gainesville.
A pizza place and a Tex-Mex joint would adjoin the north tower parking deck at 100 Brenau Ave. in a proposal considered Thursday by the Gainesville City Council. The council will vote on it Tuesday, Aug. 2.
Phil’s Pizza Tavern would serve gourmet pizza, salads, burgers and sandwiches and a wide selection of beer, wine and spirits.
Tex-Mex Hondo Cantina would serve tacos, enchiladas, fajitas, margaritas and local beer.
Both of the restaurants would be two stories with rooftop patios.
The city would issue a $3 to $4 million bond and enter a 20-year lease agreement with the restaurateur, Healy Weatherholtz Properties, which would be required to make monthly payments equal to the bond debt.
The city would build the “cold dark shell” of the restaurants, and the developer would be responsible for building and furnishing the interior, as well as paying all utility costs.
City officials called it a “revenue-neutral deal.”
“We’re getting paid what it’s costing us,” said Mayor Sam Couvillon.
Healy Weatherholtz Properties would have the option to purchase the properties between year 10-15 for an amount equal to the outstanding bond debt.
Couvillon said Healy is investing $1 million per restaurant, with little risk for the city if the project fails.
“If he fails, that becomes an asset for the city,” he said.
Scott Dixon, owner of Scott’s Downtown, a fine-dining restaurant across the walkway, said he is “fully pissed off” about the deal.
“We don’t need any more restaurants,” he said.
Dixon worries that more restaurants on the square will cause a “fight for these spaces” in the parking deck and make the labor market even tighter, at a time when restaurants are already desperate to hire workers.
But Couvillon said the need for more restaurants will grow massively in the next couple of years, with the opening of apartments like The National, phase 2 of Solis Gainesville and Midland Gainesville, which broke ground Thursday.
“You're going to have 1,000 new residents on the downtown square,” he said. “Where are they going to go eat?”
“I feel like we've been very mindful of the existing businesses but also knowing that we're going to have growth,” he said. “If we don't plan for that growth, then it would be a cluster downtown.”