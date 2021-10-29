192 homes could be built at this Poplar Springs Road location

A 192-lot single-family home subdivision is proposed on 96 acres off Poplar Springs Road about a mile from Johnson High School in South Hall.
The development at 3580 Poplar Springs Road and 3526 Poplar Springs Road, across from Poplar Springs Church Road and Poplar Springs Baptist Church, would feature an amenities area and be built out over six years, according to Hall County planning documents.
The projected starting prices in the subdivision are in the high $200,000s.
J. Ethan Underwood, a Cumming lawyer representing the developer, Atlanta-based Forestar (USA) Real Estate Group Inc., couldn’t be reached for comment.
Forestar is set to go before the Hall County Planning Commission on Monday, Nov. 1, seeking to rezone the property from agricultural-residential and residential-I to planned residential development.
The property is undeveloped now except for a home built in 1936, according to the planning documents.
At two units per acre, the development meets density standards and is consistent with Hall’s long-term land-use plan, according to the county.
Hall County planning staff recommends approval.
The planning board will recommend approval or denial to the Hall County Board of Commissioners, which would make a final decision at a later meeting.