176 townhomes proposed near this key Hall County agency

A 176-townhome rental development is proposed next to the Hall County Emergency Services Complex off Crescent Drive in East Hall.
Rents will start at $2,000 for two-bedroom units to $2,400 for three-bedroom units, with all units featuring two-car garages, according to Hall County planning documents.
Also, the homes will range in size from 1,500 to 2,000 square feet.
Amenities would include an open space with walking trails, pool and clubhouse, dog park and a tennis court that could be converted to pickleball. Sidewalks would be on both sides of the street, and the sidewalk and garage will be 18 feet apart to prevent vehicles from blocking the sidewalks, according to the documents.
“The community is not intended to be age-restricted, and will target local workforce, seniors downsizing from family homes and young families,” the documents state. “Construction is anticipated to take 18-24 months with no phasing of the development.”
The proposal is set to go before the Hall County Planning Commission on Tuesday, Jan. 4, with
Williams Brothers Development LLC seeking to rezone seven parcels totaling nearly 33 acres for the development, which is also near White Sulphur Road.
Hall County planning staff is recommending denial of the project, saying that it is inconsistent with the Hall County Comprehensive Plan. The development calls for an overall density of 5.39 units per acre, or more than the recommended density of 2 units per acre if served by public sewer.
The planning board would forward a recommendation of approval or denial to the Hall County Board of Commissioners, which is set to take up the matter at its Feb. 10 meeting.
Hall County Planning Commission
What: Proposed 176-townhome complex next to Hall County Emergency Services off Crescent Drive
When: 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4
Where: Gainesville Civic Center 830 Green St.