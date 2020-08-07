15-home subdivision underway off Wade Orr Road in South Hall

Wade Orr Road in South Hall is getting a new neighborhood.
Buford-based Veritas Homes is building 15 upscale homes between Compass Drive and Hog Mountain Road.
The homes will range in price from high $300,000 to low $400,000, said Bobby Hughes, Veritas’ vice president of operations. Home sizes could be 2,900 to 3,400 square feet, and homes will be mostly ranch-style and situated on deep lots, Hughes said.
Grading is underway on the project, also close to Interstate 985, with house foundations being poured soon, he said.
“We’ve probably got four or five (lots) already spoken for,” Hughes said.
Wade Orr is a busy, east-west artery between Flowery Branch and Buford, connecting Hog Mountain Road to Atlanta Highway/Ga. 13.
The heavily residential road has a traffic light at Ga. 13, where Wade Orr becomes Gaines Ferry Road and continues to McEver Road. No signal light plans are in the works for Wade Orr at Hog Mountain, said Srikanth Yamala, Hall County’s public works and public utilities director.