14 townhomes proposed in downtown Flowery Branch. Here are the details

A townhome development is proposed next to a nearly finished retail-residential building off Main Street in Flowery Branch.
South Hall LLC is seeking to build 14 townhomes on three lots off Church Street behind Atlanta-based The Residential Group’s development between Church and Railroad Avenue.
South Hall LLC is seeking rezoning from traditional neighborhood district to central business district to allow for the project. Single-family homes are now on the property.
Flowery Branch City Council
What: Rezoning for proposed 14 townhomes on Church Street in Flowery Branch
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, June 3
Where: Flowery Branch City Hall, 5410 W. Pine St.
The project would involve a land swap between South Hall LLC and Flowery Branch to allow for a farmers market the city has planned off Railroad.
Farmers market improvements, including construction of a covered pavilion and a pedestrian plaza between the Historic Depot and The Residential Group building, are part of a larger batch of downtown public improvements costing about $5.2 million.
The city would exchange Knight Drive, a narrow street connecting Church Street to Railroad Avenue, for a strip of land, according to the city.
Other details about the townhome development weren’t available.