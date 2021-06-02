By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
14 townhomes proposed in downtown Flowery Branch. Here are the details
A townhome development is proposed next to a nearly finished retail-residential building off Main Street in Flowery Branch. The request is set to go before the Flowery Branch City Council at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 3. - photo by Jeff Gill

A townhome development is proposed next to a nearly finished retail-residential building off Main Street in Flowery Branch.

South Hall LLC is seeking to build 14 townhomes on three lots off Church Street behind Atlanta-based The Residential Group’s development between Church and Railroad Avenue. 

South Hall LLC is seeking rezoning from traditional neighborhood district to central business district to allow for the project. Single-family homes are now on the property.

The request is set to go before the Flowery Branch City Council at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at City Hall, 5410 W. Pine St.

The project would involve a land swap between South Hall LLC and Flowery Branch to allow for a farmers market the city has planned off Railroad.

Farmers market improvements, including construction of a covered pavilion and a pedestrian plaza between the Historic Depot and The Residential Group building, are part of a larger batch of downtown public improvements costing about $5.2 million.

The city would exchange Knight Drive, a narrow street connecting Church Street to Railroad Avenue, for a strip of land, according to the city.

Other details about the townhome development weren’t available.

