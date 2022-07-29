119-acre auto salvage business may come to this location off Candler Road

A 119-acre storage area for salvaged vehicles may be coming to a highly industrial area off Candler Road in southeast Hall County.
Gainesville firm K5 Partners LLC is looking to move a similar storage facility from 1602 Athens Highway to the new location at 2400 O’Kelly Road, or just south of the 1,300-acre Gainesville 85 Business Park.
The business would buy salvageable vehicles — or cars damaged in an accident or other ways — from insurance companies and store them on the property “until they are purchased through an online auction process,” according to a letter from K5 Partners in Hall planning documents.
“New inventory is typically received on a daily basis, and sold inventory is shipped out daily also. There is no consumer traffic into the site.”
The site “is appropriate and suitable for the proposed uses,” says K5 Partners, which couldn’t be reached for comment.
A subdivision is across the road from O’Kelly Road at Candler Road, but otherwise, the area has surrounding industrial uses, including an asphalt plant and Candler Industrial Park.
Gainesville 85 Business Park’s development is well underway, with officials saying utilities could be in place by 2023.
K5 Partners is seeking to rezone the 119 acres from agricultural-residential and heavy industrial to planned industrial development.
The proposal is set to go before the Hall County Planning Commission on Monday, Aug. 1. The board’s recommendation of approval or denial will be forwarded to the Hall Board of Commissioners for final action at a public hearing on Sept. 8.