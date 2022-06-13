A 1-million-square-foot warehouse is coming to this area in South Hall

A warehouse facility in Buford with 1 million square feet of space was approved near Interstate 985 in South Hall.
The City of Buford Board of Commissioners on June 6 unanimously approved the facility that would total about 969,620 square feet across three buildings in South Hall.
The proposal from Seefried Industrial Properties, an Atlanta based firm, was proposed on about 80 acres at 4579 Friendship Road and 4589 and 4556 Bennett Road. It’s planned across the street from another warehouse development, Friendship Distribution Center, which finished construction in early 2021 and has nearly 650,000 square feet of warehouse space across four buildings.
The new development will be called the Buford North Distribution Center, according to a press release from Seefried Properties.
The application required rezoning the land from agricultural residential and industrial uses to light industrial use and annexing the land into Buford from Hall County.
“The location of Buford North at Interstate 985 and Friendship Road is square in the middle of one of the most desired locations for businesses and distributors in metro Atlanta and the Southeast,” Senior Vice President of Seefried Doug Smith said in a statement.
It is a speculative project, Marketing Coordinator Barbara Bennett wrote in an email to The Times, and there are no planned tenants yet.
Construction on the first building is set to start in August and is expected to complete in late 2023. The second phase of the project, which includes about 434,000 square feet across two buildings, is expected to begin in summer 2023.