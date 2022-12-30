1 million-square-foot industrial building may dot countryside off Ga. 365

In each case, Hall planning officials are recommending approval with conditions.



The planning commission will make a formal recommendation to the Hall County Board of Commissioners, which is set to take final action after a Feb. 9 public hearing.

Here’s a look at the proposals:

1 million-square-foot industrial building proposed

A 1 million-square-foot building would anchor a 91.5-acre business park off Lula and Cagle roads in northeast Hall County.

The park also would feature 75,000- and 30,000-square-foot buildings and space for either a 110,000-square-foot building or 126 trailer spaces, according to a map in Hall County planning documents.

All the buildings would be one-story. Completion of the park is projected by 2033.

No tenants are named, but documents say “the intent is for the park to serve a mixture of industrial, commercial, highway business and office-institutional uses.”

Gainesville-based Solidum Holdings LLC is seeking to rezone the property from agricultural-residential and suburban shopping to planned industrial development.

Rental cottages planned near UNG’s Gainesville campus

A 38-unit rental cottage community proposed near University of North Georgia’s Gainesville campus would focus on college students but also would be “available to the general population,” according to Hall County planning documents.

The 6-acre development at 3055 Tumbling Creek Road would feature two-story cottages with up to three bedrooms. Completion is expected by 2025.

Access would be off Tumbling Creek Road, which runs between Old Oakwood Road and Atlanta Highway/Ga. 13.

Future access is also planned from the Tumbling Creek Connector, a proposed two-lane connecting Tumbling Creek Road to Mathis Drive. Mathis Drive is a key road on the UNG campus, running from Mundy Mill Road to Thurmon Tanner Parkway.

Gainesville engineering firm Rochester/DCCM is seeking to amend conditions of a planned residential development zoning to allow for the project.

RV campground would be tourism ‘home base’

A 28-space RV campground at 3814 Bolding Road near Winder Highway/Ga. 53 in South Hall would serve as a “home base for families wishing to visit Lake Lanier” and other area attractions, Hall planning documents state.

The 6.7-acre campground would feature a recreation area and a community shower/restroom facility, as well as a store offering snacks and other items, and “other services guests would find helpful,” according to documents.

“There would be no long-term residency,” documents say.

Yeon H. Jung and Soyeon Kim are seeking to rezone the property from agricultural-residential to manufactured home park for the development.

New homes would connect to old subdivision

A 29-lot, detached-housing subdivision would connect to a 53-year-old West Hall subdivision.

The 36-acre development would be accessed by a new roadway that would connect to Springdale Forrest Boulevard, which is in Springdale Forrest Estates, an 86-lot subdivision that dates to 1969.

“There was no indication of future development on this tract as part of the subdivision on this plat,” planning documents state.

SrisadanOne LLC is seeking to rezone the property from agricultural-residential to residential.