Green Street goes green for mental health awareness

May is recognized as Mental Health Awareness Month. We’ve compiled a list of resources through United Way to help treat those suffering. The Times is participating in the work as well this month. Here’s the list along with an overview of some of the efforts and opportunities this month:
Get trained to help those experiencing a mental health crisis. Sign up here. Businesses can sign up here.
Wear green on May 18, Mental Health Action Day
Watch for Green Street, including The Times, to light up green
Watch for more coverage this month on mental health resources in our community
Mental Health Care
Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: 988
AVITA Community Partners: 800-525-8751
AVITA Community Partners: 800-715-4255
Center Point: 770-535-1050
Choices Pregnancy Care Center: 770-535-1245
Family Recovery: 770-535-1073
Alcohol and substance abuse
Alcoholics-Anonymous and Alateen Family Groups: 866-641-9190
Angel House of Georgia: 770-572-7945
Center Point: 770-535-1050
Drug Free Coalition of Hall County: 770-534-1080
Family Recovery: 770-535-1073
Crisis Hotlines for Domestic Violence
Georgia Crisis and Access Line: 800-715-4225
Hall County Division of Family & Children Services (Reporting Child Abuse): 770-532-5298
National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233
Adults Protecting Children: 770-789-3879
Family Recovery: 770-535-1073
Rape Response: 770-503-7273
Hall-Dawson CASA: 770-531-1964
Gateway Domestic Violence Center: 770-536-5860
For a full list of resources and services, visit United Way of Hall County’s website at https://www.unitedwayhallcounty.org/healthandwellness