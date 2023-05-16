By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Green Street goes green for mental health awareness
05162023 GREEN 1.jpg
Many of the old homes along Green Street in Gainesville are lit green in various ways for Mental Health Awareness Month. - photo by Scott Rogers

May is recognized as Mental Health Awareness Month. We’ve compiled a list of resources through United Way to help treat those suffering. The Times is participating in the work as well this month. Here’s the list along with an overview of some of the efforts and opportunities this month:


  • Get trained to help those experiencing a mental health crisis. Sign up here. Businesses can sign up here.

  • Wear green on May 18, Mental Health Action Day

  • Watch for Green Street, including The Times, to light up green

  • Watch for more coverage this month on mental health resources in our community


Mental Health Care

Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: 988


AVITA Community Partners: 800-525-8751


AVITA Community Partners: 800-715-4255


Center Point: 770-535-1050


Choices Pregnancy Care Center: 770-535-1245


Family Recovery: 770-535-1073


Alcohol and substance abuse

Alcoholics-Anonymous and Alateen Family Groups: 866-641-9190


Angel House of Georgia: 770-572-7945


Center Point: 770-535-1050


Drug Free Coalition of Hall County: 770-534-1080


Family Recovery: 770-535-1073


Crisis Hotlines for Domestic Violence

Georgia Crisis and Access Line: 800-715-4225


Hall County Division of Family & Children Services (Reporting Child Abuse): 770-532-5298


National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233


Adults Protecting Children: 770-789-3879


Family Recovery: 770-535-1073


Rape Response: 770-503-7273


Hall-Dawson CASA: 770-531-1964


Gateway Domestic Violence Center: 770-536-5860


For a full list of resources and services, visit United Way of Hall County’s website at https://www.unitedwayhallcounty.org/healthandwellness 