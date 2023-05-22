Why Hall, Gainesville are receiving $4.4 million in grant funds

Gainesville and Hall County governments have been named recipients of $4.4 million in grant funding from the state of Georgia for their efforts to improve parks, recreation facilities, sidewalks and nutritional food access.

The state allocated the funds to governments across Georgia, according to a press release by Gov. Brian Kemp’s office.

Of more than $225 million that funded 142 qualified projects of nonprofits and governments across Georgia, Gainesville received $2.2 million for a 10-foot, multi-use trail to replace sidewalks along Athens Street near Ridge Road.

“We appreciate Gov. Brian Kemp for thinking of the city of Gainesville and realizing the positive impact these valuable dollars will have on those who call this community home,” Mayor Sam Couvillon said. “We also extend thanks to Rep. Matt Dubnik, Sen. Shelly Echols and Rep. Lee Hawkins for their continued support of Gainesville-Hall County, and for looking out for the people of northeast Georgia.”

Gainesville city officials also plan for a planted buffer along Athens Street, a curb and gutter, as well as the addition of trees along the street for enhanced beautification of the area over the next three to five years.

“This grant is proof of the city of Gainesville’s commitment to the implementation of the Athens Street Corridor Master Plan,” Councilwoman Barbara Brooks said. “The city’s ability to move forward on projects that promise such a positive impact on the neighborhood by enhancing walkability brings us closer to restoring Athens Street to the vibrant and thriving corridor it once was.”

Hall County was awarded $2.2 million from the state for improved sidewalks, amenities and lighting installed in and around Butler Park.

“It’s been a priority for us since the pandemic first hit to provide funding for those who were hit the hardest, and our staff has done a great job securing state and federal funding to ensure Hall County can give attention to the areas in our community that need it most,” Hall County Board of Commissioners Chairman Richard Higgins said.

Hall County is expected to allocate the funds toward additional amenities to the Athens Street area and to promote increased connectivity, walkability and accessibility to Butler Park. County officials also plan to use the funds to install a concrete walking trail around Butler Park and for lighting on the trail.

“There are a lot of really engaged and really enthusiastic citizens in the community surrounding Butler Park, and we’re grateful for this funding for a community that wants and truly deserves it,” Hall County Commissioner Jeff Stowe said. “We’ve made a lot of progress developing the Butler Park campus, and we’re excited for the additional improvements we’ll be able to make with these funds, ensuring citizens in the area can access and utilize all that’s available in and around Butler Park.”