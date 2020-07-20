Water service to be interrupted on some Gainesville streets from July 21 to July 23

Water service will be interrupted on Broad Street between Maple Street and West Academy Street in Gainesville, and on West Academy Street between Broad and Jesse Jewell Parkway starting at 7 a.m., Tuesday, July 21.
The interruption will run through 7 p.m., Thursday, July 23.
Also, Broad Street itself will be closed each of those days between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
The interruptions are necessary in order to complete water main improvements, according to the Department of Water Resources.
Customers in the area are urged to take necessary precautions and call 770-538-2407 with any questions.