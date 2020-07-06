Two more courthouse employees tested positive for COVID-19

Two more Hall County courthouse employees have tested positive for COVID-1.



Hall County court officials discovered Wednesday, June 24, that two employees in the Hall County Clerk of Court’s office, including newly reelected Clerk of Court Charles Baker, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Baker instructed all clerk employees to get tested for the coronavirus June 25.

Two supervisors, one in the main office and the other in the deed room, tested positive. The main office supervisor last worked June 25, and the deed room supervisor was last at work June 24.

Anyone who visited the clerk’s office or deed room on those dates is asked to call court administration at (770) 532-1895.

Court administrator Jason Stephenson said they are still awaiting results for some.

The deed room and clerk’s offices were cleaned and disinfected, and deputies are still screening anyone entering the courthouse with a thermometer. People experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are not allowed to enter, and everyone must wear a mask in the building.

“Georgia’s Supreme Court has directed all classes of courts in the state to publish written operating guidelines,” Stephenson wrote in a news release. “And, while our Guidelines are available on our website, we’re continuing to be very cautious about requiring defendants or litigants to appear in person.”