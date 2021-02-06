Tired of springing forward, falling backward? Help might be on the way

Remembering to “spring forward” and “fall backward” might become a thing of the past under a bill moving through the Georgia legislature.



But there are hoops to jump through.

House Bill 44, co-sponsored by Rep. Timothy Barr, R-Lawrenceville, has gotten the support of the State Planning & Community Affairs Committee.

The bill, which seeks congressional approval for Georgia to be able to observe daylight saving time all year long, would first need the General Assembly’s approval.