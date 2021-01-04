Some Hall County departments will be open for appointments only starting January 6

Several Hall County departments will be open for appointments only beginning Wednesday, Jan. 6, in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.



That includes the Tax Commissioner’s Office /Tag Office in the Hall County Government Center, the Hall County Animal Shelter, the Hall County Extension Agency and all Hall County community centers, according to a press release Monday, Jan. 4.

The landfill, recycling center compactor sites and outdoor parks will remain open as usual. Other essential services, including public safety, aren’t affected. Hall County courts remain open. Visitors are encouraged to conduct as much court system business online as possible, officials said.