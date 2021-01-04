Some Hall County departments will be open for appointments only starting January 6

Several Hall County departments will be open for appointments only beginning Wednesday, Jan. 6, in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
That includes the Tax Commissioner’s Office /Tag Office in the Hall County Government Center, the Hall County Animal Shelter, the Hall County Extension Agency and all Hall County community centers, according to a press release Monday, Jan. 4.
The landfill, recycling center compactor sites and outdoor parks will remain open as usual. Other essential services, including public safety, aren’t affected. Hall County courts remain open. Visitors are encouraged to conduct as much court system business online as possible, officials said.
“Throughout the pandemic, we’ve carefully monitored data from national, state and local health officials and have made adjustments to our operations accordingly in order to ensure the safety and wellness of both our employees and the public,” Hall County Administrator Jock Connell said.
“In addition, we continue to encourage citizens to wear masks, practice social distancing and other guidelines as outlined by the White House, CDC and State of Georgia.”
Connell said officials hope to reopen facilities for public access beginning Tuesday, Jan. 19.
“However, we will continue to monitor the number of local positive COVID-19 cases and will make adjustments accordingly,” he said.
Residents are encouraged to conduct county business on Hall County’s website, hallcounty.org, where a complete list of departments available for appointment-only services can be found.
Appointments can be made by calling 770-535-8288. Appointments will be available between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Also, they must be booked by 5 p.m. the day before the appointment.
A number of other precautions also remain in place, including glass storefronts in areas that receive frequent visitors, masks worn by all employees and increased sanitation efforts.
The Hall County Library System will be offering curbside and appointment-only library services beginning Wednesday, Jan. 6 at all locations. Appointments and more information is available at www.hallcountylibrary.org or 770-532-3311.
Virtual programs, including story times, continue through the library’s Facebook page.