'A punch to the gut': Officials react to killing of George Floyd, Gainesville protests

Mayor Danny Dunagan said the city would have “zero tolerance as far as anybody vandalizing or looting anything.”

“I fully support the First Amendment and the right to protest in a mannerly way, but those that decided to go the other way disappoint me. We’re a better town than that,” he said.

City officials are considering a curfew like the one enacted in Atlanta following protests there, Dunagan said.

“Hopefully, we won’t have to do it, but we are looking at it strongly,” he said.

Dunagan encouraged people to express their views without violence.

“We need to settle down and be calm and sit down and have a conversation on concerns that anyone has,” he said. “Let’s get back to some normal life.”