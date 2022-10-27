New Flowery Branch position will help make money for the city

Spending money to make it is the idea behind a new position created in Flowery Branch city government.
The city has added a grants administrator, Elias Gobble, whose job will be to “diversify the city’s revenue stream through the acquisition of grant funds,” City Manager Tonya Parrish said.
Gobble, who couldn’t be reached for comment, also will serve as a staff accountant to provide “additional support to the city’s finance department,” she added.
“As the city has grown, over the past several years, so has the need for additional personnel. After reviewing the needs and growing demands on existing personnel, it was determined, during the FY2023 budget development, that the finance department would need additional support.”