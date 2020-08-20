Most Hall libraries to reopen Aug. 14; masks encouraged

Hall County libraries, with the exception of the Gainesville branch, will reopen Monday, Aug. 24 with some changes to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

"With schools resuming, we feel the services and resources provided by the Hall County Library System are more crucial than ever," Hall County Library System Director Lisa MacKinney said in a statement.

The Gainesville branch will remain closed as the library system prepares to reopen in the newly renovated space downtown.

The Gainesville branch will be open for curbside pickup from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Library programming will only be available virtually. Some furniture will be marked off to promote social distancing, and computer areas will also be arranged to encourage distancing. People will be encouraged to go to libraries in one-hour increments so branches do not get too crowded. Meeting rooms and study rooms will be closed, and in-person services, such as notary and passport applications, will be available by appointment only.