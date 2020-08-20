Most Hall libraries to reopen Aug. 14; masks encouraged

Hall County libraries, with the exception of the Gainesville branch, will reopen Monday, Aug. 24 with some changes to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
"With schools resuming, we feel the services and resources provided by the Hall County Library System are more crucial than ever," Hall County Library System Director Lisa MacKinney said in a statement.
The Gainesville branch will remain closed as the library system prepares to reopen in the newly renovated space downtown.
The Gainesville branch will be open for curbside pickup from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Library programming will only be available virtually. Some furniture will be marked off to promote social distancing, and computer areas will also be arranged to encourage distancing. People will be encouraged to go to libraries in one-hour increments so branches do not get too crowded. Meeting rooms and study rooms will be closed, and in-person services, such as notary and passport applications, will be available by appointment only.
Library employees will be required to wear masks, while masks will be encouraged for patrons.
Some library resources, including ebooks and Tutor.com, a free tutoring service, are available through the library website. Free WiFi is available in parking lots of the libraries, MacKinney said.
All branches will also have some hours available for curbside pickup:
Gainesville
Closed, open for curbside appointments from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday
Blackshear Place
Monday: Open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Tuesday: Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Wednesday: Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday: Open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday: Closed, curbside appointments from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday: Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., curbside appointments from 9 to 10 a.m.
Spout Springs
Monday: Open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Tuesday: Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Wednesday: Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday: Open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday: Closed, curbside appointments from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday: Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., curbside appointments from 9 to 10 a.m.
North Hall Technology Center
Monday: Open from noon to 7 p.m.
Tuesday: Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Wednesday: Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday: Open from noon to 7 p.m.
Friday: Closed, curbside appointments from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday: Open from 2 to 5 p.m., curbside appointments from 2 to 5 p.m.
Murrayville
Monday: Open from noon to 8 p.m.
Tuesday: Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Wednesday: Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday: Open from noon to 8 p.m.
Friday: Closed, curbside appointments from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday: Open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.