Many of Georgia's virus restrictions rolling back April 8

"One year ago our state was locked down due to Covid-19. Businesses were shuttered, schools were closed, and hard-working Georgians in every corner of our state feared losing everything," Kemp said.



Kemp said many small business owners are still struggling to recover and can't endure another year of restrictions.

The executive order ends a ban on large gatherings, eliminates shelter-in-place requirements and reduces distance requirements at restaurants, bars and movie theaters and between people at group fitness classes, according to the governor's office.