Lula mayor is also a mailman. He’s been accused of mishandling mail

Complaint of improper mail distribution

Earlier this year, two downtown business owners complained they were no longer receiving mail and named Thomas, their mail carrier, as the alleged culprit.

At the time, Amanda’s Farm-to-Fork owner Amanda Browning and several other residents were just gaining momentum in a movement to recall Thomas and Councilman Gene Bramlett, an effort which ultimately failed in April. During the recall effort, Browning told council members she and other business owners had faced acts of “intimidation” and “retaliation” from Thomas and “his known associates.”

A total of four residents ultimately filed complaints with the city against Thomas over missing mail. They now believe he was withholding it as retaliation for trying to remove him from office – an accusation Thomas has vehemently denied.

Also during that time, City Clerk Tangee Puckett filed a complaint against Thomas alleging improprieties involving distribution of city mail.

Thomas later admitted some of those actions were true.

The chronology of events which compelled Puckett to file a formal complaint against the mayor began on the morning of March 20. According to the complaint, Puckett said she went into the local post office as she “does every morning.” When she opened the city’s P.O. Box, she found three anonymous letters – one addressed to Thomas and the others to City Manager Dennis Bergin and Code Enforcement Officer Doug Forrester, the latter of whom she said seemed “disturbed” when he read it.

The envelopes were stamped but had no return address. The recipient address (Lula City Hall) had been typed, printed and taped to the front, and none of the letters had a postmark in accordance with processed mail delivery.

The contents of the three letters were all the same – a strangely worded question regarding city ordinances on RV campers being used as permanent residences.

Suspicious, Puckett returned to the post office and brought the letters to Postmaster Miles Jones for official review. Puckett told Jones that the mayor’s wife Patti believed her husband had not been getting mail at Lula City Hall, according to the complaint, and that Patti Thomas made a remark to another city employee that she’d be sending “test mail” to the city.

Patti Thomas said she never mentioned any intention to send “test mail” to Lula City Hall.

The complaint goes on to state that Jones told Puckett the mail “had not gone through the proper distribution” to be in the city’s box.

Jones then called Thomas to confront him. Thomas was on his mail route when he took the call, and Jones asked him about the letters. The mayor told Jones he “gets mail there all the time.”

“That’s not my question,” Jones replied. “Did you put the envelopes in the city’s P.O. Box?”

The complaint states that Thomas hesitated before he said no, and then Jones told Puckett he suspected the mayor was lying by the way he paused before he answered the question.

Puckett followed up with Jones over the phone two days later, according to the complaint. That’s when Jones told Puckett that the mayor later “admitted he was the one who had placed the envelopes in the city’s P.O. Box.”

“The postmaster explained (to Puckett) this was not the proper way to handle the mail,” the complaint states. “All mail had to go through distribution, even if he was handed something and asked for it to be placed in someone’s P.O. Box.”

Thomas told The Times in May that he did place the anonymous mail in the city’s P.O. Box, though he claimed to have no knowledge of the source of the letters and said he’d discovered them in a mailbox along his mailroute.

Thomas said he doesn’t recall which mailbox on his route contained the anonymous letters and maintains he did nothing wrong, contending that what he does on his mail route is no business of the city.

“It’s a postal matter, I think. It’s been resolved,” Thomas said. “I’m still doing mail…if I get mail locally, I put it locally. It’s excellent service is what it is.”



