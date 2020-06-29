Lula employee tests positive for COVID-19, City Hall limits operations

A city of Lula employee has tested positive for COVID-19, and Lula City Hall will be closed through July 7 with limited operations.



City officials learned of the case Monday, June 29, and the employee is not experiencing symptoms, according to a statement on the city website.

“Over the last couple of months, city leadership has been preparing for this situation. Our goal will be to continue to offer city services day in and day out with limited interruptions. The health of our employees, their families, and the general public is our highest priority,” Mayor Jim Grier said in a statement. “Lula City Hall has been closed to public access for over two months consequently limiting any current exposure to the general public. Limiting City Hall additional operations is an extreme step, but in the light of the circumstances, an easy call to make. Our thoughts and prayers are with our employee stricken with this virus.”

Some city services, including water and sewer applications, business license applications, and building permits and applications, will be limited. In the case of a water or sewer emergency, call 770-869-3801 and follow the recorded instructions.

Megan Reed