Lula approves new restrictions on homeless people sleeping, camping in public

Lula City Council members initially hesitated to implement a new urban camping ordinance, which would create penalties for homeless people sleeping or camping on public property.

But after an amendment, which softened punishments for offenders, the city council approved the ordinance unanimously.

The ordinance would make it illegal to camp, sleep or store property in public parks, along roads and under bridges in the city. Offenders must be given a written or verbal warning before being arrested.