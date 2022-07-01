Kemp extends gas tax suspension during summer travel season

Georgians will continue to see some relief at the pump, but gas prices remain near historic highs.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order Friday, July 1, extending the suspension of the state’s gas tax, which is 29.1 cents per gallon on regular gasoline, through Aug. 13.

"I am committed to fighting to ease the economic burden hardworking Georgians are facing due to disastrous policies from Washington politicians," Kemp wrote in a statement Friday.