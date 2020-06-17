Initial votes set on Flowery Branch budget, tax rate for 2020-21

Flowery Branch’s proposed budget and tax rate for 2020-21 are up for initial votes at the City Council meeting Thursday, June 18.



The meeting is set for 6 p.m. at City Hall, 5410 W. Pine St. The votes will take place after public hearings on the budget and tax rate.

Public hearings on both also are set for 9 a.m. Thursday.

Final votes are set for June 25.

The city is proposing a $5.1 million budget in fiscal 2021, which begins July 1. The current budget is $5.2 million.

While property tax revenues are generally the same in the proposed budget, there are revenue losses elsewhere, such as in local option sales taxes, which are dropping from $1 million to $750,000, or by 25%.