Initial votes set on Flowery Branch budget, tax rate for 2020-21

Flowery Branch’s proposed budget and tax rate for 2020-21 are up for initial votes at the City Council meeting Thursday, June 18.
The meeting is set for 6 p.m. at City Hall, 5410 W. Pine St. The votes will take place after public hearings on the budget and tax rate.
Public hearings on both also are set for 9 a.m. Thursday.
Final votes are set for June 25.
The city is proposing a $5.1 million budget in fiscal 2021, which begins July 1. The current budget is $5.2 million.
While property tax revenues are generally the same in the proposed budget, there are revenue losses elsewhere, such as in local option sales taxes, which are dropping from $1 million to $750,000, or by 25%.
Local governments have had to wrestle with lost revenue from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city’s proposed tax rate is staying the same, but, if approved, that would mean a hike for residents with rising property values.
The city is proposing to keep the rate at 3.264 mills, with 1 mill equal to $1 per $1,000 in assessed property value. Under that formula, a $250,000 home would be taxed at $326.40.
Rising home values are increasing property tax revenues for the city. To keep the revenue amount the same as in 2019, the city would have to drop the tax rate to 3.178 mills.
Flowery Branch City Council
What: public hearings, votes on proposed 2020 tax rate, budget
When: 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday, June 18, and 6 p.m. June 25
Where: Flowery Branch City Hall, 5410 W. Pine St.