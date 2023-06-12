‘I do not like having a mailman as mayor’: Lula residents file complaints accusing Joe Thomas of withholding mail

Missing mail

Browning said she first noticed mail wasn’t being delivered to her business in February, after she was contacted by Georgia Mountain Food Bank – one of her “biggest customers” – asking why she hadn’t responded to multiple requests for donations they’d mailed her.

Amanda and her husband Timothy Browning say it had also occurred to them that they hadn’t received cable and power bills in several weeks.

Timothy Browning first complained to local Postmaster Miles Jones on February 13.

The couple said that Jones speculated that they hadn’t been receiving mail simply because they hadn’t had incoming mail. They mentioned three notices sent by Georgia Mountain Food Bank that they hadn’t received, and Jones assured Timothy Browning that he’d look into the matter before he left that day.

“I told my husband I was really concerned because we hadn’t gotten any cable bills,” Amanda Browning said. “...I felt like there could be something wrong.”

Amanda Browning said that when she returned to the post office the next day, she told Jones that she believed Thomas wasn’t delivering her mail in retaliation for the statements she’d made in January.

She said Jones explained that he’d told Thomas that he “didn’t think it was a good idea for him to be a postman in the same area that he was going to be mayor,” before he was elected, but that Thomas had said it would “not be a problem.”

“Well, clearly there’s some kind of problem,” Amanda Browning replied. “I’m not getting any mail.”

Jones remarked that Amanda’s Farm-to-Fork didn’t have a mailbox, according to Browning, who then told Jones that had not been an issue in the past. Thomas would bring the mail into business and hand-deliver to her or her husband personally before plans for a recall vote were underway. Personal deliveries from the mayor to Amanda’s Farm-to-Fork ceased after her statements in January, she said.

Amanda Browning said she also noted to Jones that, during this time, Thomas had been putting mail in the door of Grooming at the Tracks – the neighboring business also without a mailbox.

On Feb. 17, the Browning’s sent seven letters to Amanda’s Farm-to-Fork from a USPS location at Limestone Parkway in Gainesville – all with different return addresses in the area and names of three of her family members that didn’t share the name Browning – in addition to one letter to Grooming at the Tracks.

Grooming at the Tracks received the letter on Feb. 21, she said, while two of the letters went missing for nearly 50 days. The others were never found.

One was stamped undeliverable on April 8 and returned to her mother.

Timothy Browning again took the letter and again complained to Jones, who kept the returned letter and said he’d “investigate” what happened. The couple have not heard from the postmaster since then.

“(Jones) said that as soon as his investigation was finished, he’d get back to us and let us know what caused this,” Amanda Brown said. “It is now June 4, and we’ve not heard from him.”

Jones declined to comment for this article, and the United States Postal Service has refused requests by The Times to release any investigation into complaints of missing mail, citing Exemption 6 of the Freedom of Information Act. Exemption 6 is intended to “protect information that would clearly constitute a clearly unwarranted invasion of privacy.”

Another letter mailed to Amanda’s Farm-to-Fork, sent on Feb. 17 by Dave Millingham – a Lula resident who also filed a complaint against the mayor – also was returned to sender in early April. Amanda Browning said it was returned to him on the same day as the letter sent from Limestone Parkway with Amanda Browning’s mother’s address – also returned to sender and stamped undeliverable.

The couple put up a mailbox after they spoke with Jones again on April 10. Still, mail never came in, she said, and neither had the five other letters Amanda Browning sent to her business, the notices from the food bank nor other mail she’d been missing.

Finally, on May 4, one of the letters, instead of arriving at her business, was returned to her sister. Despite the address of Amanda’s Farm-to-Fork written on the letter, she said the mail was stamped “undeliverable address.”

“We’ve never heard from (Jones) again,” Amanda Browning said. “I’ve gone down to the post office. I’ve left several messages. He never called.”

Amanda and Timothy Browning say that junk mail has been trickling into the mailbox at their business since May.

Amanda Browning said the mayor does not deliver mail to her home address, stating she’s never had issues receiving mail there.

“I spoke out (against Thomas) in January and then again at the meeting in February,” she said. “That is when, what I consider to be, retaliation began. I feel like he may not be able to target me as an individual because he’s not my mail person at my home address…but at my business, he is not just targeting me as an individual, he’s targeting my entire business.”

Amanda Browning said she still hasn’t received an explanation as to why it had gone missing for so long, and Thomas told The Times that he doesn’t know either.

“I have no idea,” Thomas said. “I’ve never seen it. When I get mail addressed to an address, I’ll deliver it. If I don’t get mail, I can’t deliver mail to them – it’s as simple as that. That’s the way the mail works. I don’t make it up…it’s become really personal, and I don’t like it. I mean, I’ve had plenty of opportunity to retaliate.”

Georgia Mountain Food Bank Interim Executive Director Rebecca Thurman confirmed to The Times that donation requests sent to Amanda’s Farm-to-Fork never arrived as intended in February, though she was unsure of why.

Lula Mercantile owner Dave Wilson also filed a complaint with the city against Thomas. He said he believes that while it’s possible Thomas has retaliated against others for their opposition to his administration, the mayor has allegedly withheld mail from his business since before the recall.

Since opening his vintage shop in downtown Lula, Wilson said he hasn’t received mail in two years – not even junk mail – and that he has yet to receive any letters he said he’s had his father send to his business.

For the past year, he said he’s paid his power bill 24-48 hours before shut off because he doesn’t receive the bills or shut off notices in the mail, either.

“I do not like having a mailman as a mayor,” Wilson stated in his complaint against Thomas. “It is a conflict of interest.”

Lula resident Emory Coker, a vocal critic of Thomas who also filed a complaint with the city, said he had a package from eBay disappear in late October. He said he tracked the package, saw it located not far from his residence, but he could never determine where it’d been delivered. That was the one day Thomas – who is not his usual mail carrier – substituted on his route, Coker said. Coker also said he was reported to code enforcement about a week later for alleged code violations.

He said he now believes the two incidents are connected, and that he was potentially reported by Thomas after he visited Coker’s property. He also has filed a complaint with the U.S. Post Office.

Thomas denied those accusations and said he hasn’t substituted on Coker’s route in more than five years.

“He is lying,” Thomas said.