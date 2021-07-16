How will Flowery Branch spend $3.1 million in federal stimulus money?

Flowery Branch expects to get $3.1 million from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, a $1.9 trillion federal economic stimulus package signed into law March 11.

The law provides relief checks for American families, as well as $350 billion to help state and local governments that have struggled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Flowery Branch is getting half of the amount, or $1.55 million, this month, and the remaining half in July 2022, according to the city.

“Staff is currently reviewing the plan requirements in comparison with our FY2022 budget and capital improvement plan for eligible projects,” a city document states.

A preliminary list of proposed projects will be presented to Flowery Branch City Council for consideration and approval at the council’s Aug. 5 work session, the city says.

The council voted Thursday, July 15, to formally accept the money.