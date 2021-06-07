How, when public can comment on Hall County’s proposed $344 million budget





The fiscal 2022 budget, which takes effect July 1, includes nearly $262 million in operating expenses, including general fund, Hall County Fire Services and Hall County Parks and Leisure Services.

Also, the budget calls for $82 million in capital expenses, primarily public projects paid for by the county’s special purposes local options sales tax.

The budget increase is due partly to additional funding from the federal government as part of the American Rescue Plan, according to a budget handout.

“These funds have been budgeted to help fund some of our planned (Capital Improvement Plan) projects and operations,” the county says.

The total amount in the budget from the federal funding is $10.5 million.

Capital projects in fiscal 2022 include various infrastructure improvements, road resurfacing, vehicle replacements and continued construction of the new Fire Station 1.

The new station will be at 3126 Gillsville Highway. The current Station 1 on Athens Highway was built almost 40 years ago and presents difficulties for firefighters trying to exit the station amid heavy traffic.

The commission is set to adopt the budget on June 24.



