How to watch, comment on Hall County meetings remotely

Hall County government will be holding several upcoming public meetings remotely, in an effort to abide by Gov. Brian Kemp’s shelter-in-place order.



The meetings will be livestreamed on the county website, hallcounty.org. The county website’s form center page includes links for people to submit comments for the April 20 Hall County Planning Commission meeting, the April 20 Board of Commissioners work session and the April 21 commissioners meeting.

The county website also has an online meetings page people can use to comment during the meeting. To notify staff, people can click the "raise hand" icon on the right side of the screen during the meeting.

Comments can also be called into the meetings at 770-718-2327. People should call prior to the item they wish to comment on. Callers will be asked to leave a message with their contact information. Their call will be returned when that item comes before the board, and comments can be made in real time.

