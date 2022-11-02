How residents can comment on Hall County’s long-term vision, plan for growth

After tweaking its Comprehensive Plan in the spring, Hall County is gearing up to do a more thorough refreshing of the plan that helps guide the county’s future.

And it’s seeking the public’s help.

A virtual public meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Nov. 14. Pre-registration is required at https://tsw.mysocialpinpoint.com/hall-county-forward.

“This meeting will cover the ways our residents can get involved and share their input in the planning process,” said Randi Doveton, director of Hall County Planning and Development.

The ultimate goal, she added, is “to have a plan for the future of Hall County created by Hall County.”

The Comprehensive Plan “is the county’s blueprint outlining how its long-term vision and development goals will be realized over time,” states a press release from the county. “It is a plan developed by citizens for citizens, addressing a wide variety of issues, including land use, transportation, housing, recreation, historic preservation, open space and economic development.”

Hall County completed its last major update in 2017.

This spring, the county made slight changes to the Comprehensive Plan. The work was enough to meet state requirements to keep the plan updated every 5-10 years, “but it did not include any map or policy changes,” Doveton told The Times.

The Nov. 14 meeting will be the first of a series of virtual and in-person workshops the county will hold in updating the plan.

According to the plan website, the public process will continue through spring 2023. Officials will go about developing the plan and coming up with a draft between June and September 2023.

The county anticipates submitting it to the Georgia Mountains Regional Commission by February 2024 for initial review and final adoption by the Hall County Board of Commissioners by June 2024, Doveton said.



