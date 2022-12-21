How much water improvements in Braselton could cost

Braselton is seeking residents’ input on a major water improvement project.

Using federal pandemic relief money funneled through the state, the town in Hall, Gwinnett, Barrow and Jackson counties is looking to add two municipal water supply wells and 3,100 feet of water transmission main lines on public property next to Charlie Smith Road.

Charlie Smith Road is off Thompson Mill Road, which becomes Liberty Church Road at Old Winder Highway/Ga. 211, just south of the Hall County line.

“Municipal water wells typically take about five years to get online,” Town Manager Jennifer Scott said. “We’ve already started the process, so we hope to be able to get it on the system in the next couple years.”

The overall project is estimated to cost $1 million, with $416,500 from federal relief and $618,500 from the town.

A public meeting to discuss the project is set for 4 p.m. Jan. 5 at the Braselton Police & Municipal Court Building, 5040 Highway 53.

During the meeting, officials plan “to identify public preferences for alternative methods of improving the town's water facilities,” according to a press release.

“These alternatives will be evaluated and included in the town's Environmental Information Document, the major planning document covering the water system improvements.”

Public participation “is encouraged and considered essential to the selection and development of the final plan” to be adopted before its approval by the state Department of Natural Resources, the release states.

“We are trying to become more self-sustaining in regards to our water needs,” Scott said.

She said the town buys water from Gwinnett and Jackson, “and we are negotiating a new contract with Barrow.”