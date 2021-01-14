How Hall might receive financial assistance after Tropical Storm Zeta

Financial aid may soon be coming to Hall County and 20 other counties after an estimated $22 million in statewide damage from Tropical Storm Zeta in late October.



Gov. Brian Kemp submitted a request for a major disaster declaration Nov. 18, which was approved by President Donald Trump Tuesday, Jan. 12.

Hall County spokeswoman Katie Crumley said the county’s emergency management participated in a joint damage assessment with local, state and federal officials Nov. 10.

“Initial damage estimates of approximately $500,000 were provided, which assisted in the overall disaster declaration that was announced yesterday,” Crumley wrote in an email.

Crumley said the work on the federal reimbursement application process will happen over the coming weeks and months, and she said there were no ongoing reconstruction projects connected to Zeta.

“The declaration will provide resources to help offset the costs of Tropical Storm Zeta,” Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Chris Stallings said in a statement. “It will be a great help to the communities recovering from this event.”

The 21 counties include those in Northeast Georgia such as Hall, Lumpkin, Forsyth, Dawson among others.

According to a GEMA news release, the financial aid will go toward “debris removal and repairs to roads, bridges and power infrastructure for up to 75 percent of the cost for the project.”