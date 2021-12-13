How Hall is handling trash while South Hall compactor is down

The compactor machine is down at Hall County’s trash/recycling site at 6173 Gaines Ferry Road in South Hall, but trash is still being accepted, Hall County spokeswoman Katie Crumley said Monday, Dec. 13.
“They are still collecting trash in open top containers at that site and taking that trash to the landfill,” she said in an email.
Officials aren’t sure when the compactor will be operating again.
“They are still trying to diagnose what’s causing the problem,” Crumley said.
Hall County operates 12 such trash/recycling sites, with 339 tons of solid waste generated by the county and its municipalities disposed per day at the Hall County Landfill, the county’s website states.