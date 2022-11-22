How Hall County Tax Assessor's Office received a statewide award

Hall County’s Tax Assessor’s Office has been named the 2022 Office of Excellence.

The Georgia Association of Assessing Officials (GAAO) awarded Chief Appraiser Steve Watson and Deputy Chief Appraiser John Smith with the inaugural honor Oct. 17 at a GAAO business meeting.

The award was then presented by Watson to the Hall County Board of Assessors Oct. 26 at their regular scheduled meeting.

“Thank you for all you do to make us the best of the best,” Watson said. “It is because of you that I was able to accept, and we were able to be honored with such a prestigious award."

Out of 159 counties in Georgia, only seven counties were nominated for the award, with four moving on in the application process and two finalists, according to a press release.

The Hall County’s Tax Assessor's Office received the award for “exemplifying the characteristics of excellence, outstanding contribution to the assessment industry and acting as a great partner to other GAAO member counties,” the press release stated.

Watson praised his staff, crediting them in part for the office being recognized.

“You epitomize our purpose statement from Tim Barrett: ‘We appraise property and we value people,’” Watson told staff members.