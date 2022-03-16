How governments, school systems are grappling with soaring fuel prices

Hobbs said the price of diesel has risen from $2.96 to $4.12 since January, even with the federal tax break they receive on fuel, about 37 cents on the gallon. The price of propane has increased from $1.86 to $2.19 in the same time frame, he added.

Most of the district’s buses are powered by diesel. The fleet includes 288 diesel buses, 80 propane buses, and 10 gas-powered buses.

The average price of diesel in Georgia was $5.18 as of March 16, according to the American Automobile Association.

“I’ve been doing this since 2006, and I've never seen anything close to what we’re paying now,” Hobbs said. “This is by far the highest price the school system’s ever paid for fuel.”

But it could be worse, he said.

“It’s almost like the Lord looked after us this year because we used some federal funding for some fuel expenditures early in the year, and that allowed us to save some money in our local funding,” he said, praising the foresight of Superintendent Will Schofield.

“It’s almost like he can see the future sometimes,” he said.

In hindsight, though, he said he wished they had purchased futures contracts, which guarantee present fuel prices in anticipation of a rise in prices.

“I’ve had I don’t know how many people ask me if we had bought futures … and the answer to that is no, because the conditions weren't right,” he said. “You can't plan for something like this. If we knew it was coming then we could have purchased futures and probably saved some money.”

“We have not purchased additional futures,” Schofield said, “but we are monitoring them to potentially lock in lower prices.”

Gainesville City Schools is also grimacing at the pump.

“If you're putting 50 gallons in there at $5, can you imagine that with 52 buses?” said Tonya Harris-Jackson, transportation coordinator for Gainesville City Schools, adding that they usually don’t allow buses to get below half a tank of fuel.

“We’re just trying to be as efficient as possible,” said Carisa Jones-Mayweather, transportation director for the school system. “We're looking at trying to reduce some of the routes,” as well as optimizing routes to avoid running a “90-passenger bus with 40 students.”

She said she hasn’t received the February invoice yet, but she said it’s certainly the biggest increase she’s seen in her two and a half years at the department.

“It’s shocking, and I know it’s going to have an effect on us in the long run, but at the moment we’re trying to do everything we can to prevent a disaster here in the city,” she said. “Once I receive February’s bill, I know it's going to be higher than the previous month. And as the war (in Ukraine) goes on, it is going to continue to grow.”



