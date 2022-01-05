How Flowery Branch’s new city manager plans to approach her job

Parrish, 52, started the new job Dec. 20, and will take part in her first Flowery Branch City Council meeting on Thursday, Jan. 6.

The former Waycross city manager, approved by the council on Dec. 2, replaces Bill Andrew, who was asked to resign in May.

Her background is in accounting, serving as a CPA for a firm until 1998, when she moved into public service. She began her government career as finance director in Effingham County near Savannah and never returned to the private sector.

“I love the fast-paced environment, working with elected officials, staff, customers and citizens,” she said.

Parrish went on to spend six years as finance director in Unalaska, Alaska, before returning to Georgia, where she worked for Glynn County and then, starting in February 2019, as Waycross city manager.

“This is sort of a 24/7 job,” Parrish said of her administrative career. “I needed to make sure my (four) children were grown and gone before I committed to work like this.”

She was selected from among 40 applicants for the Flowery Branch job, City Attorney Ron Bennett has said.

In the Nov. 18 announcement of Parrish as the sole finalist, then-Mayor Mike Miller said Parrish’s “outgoing personality” struck him most about her.

“I think she will be a great representative for the city of Flowery Branch,” Miller said. “She will be a positive influence for us in the community. She wants to be involved and be present at events. And from what I heard of her interactions with her previous staffs, I felt like that’s what we needed here in Flowery Branch.”

So far, Parrish has had good impressions of the town, which is going through a population and development boom.

“I love it and all the potential that this growth boom is bringing,” she said.

Parrish said the city does have its challenges, such as making sure sewer capacity is satisfactory.

But also “just making sure that everyone is heard,” she said. “I know that everyone won’t be happy all the time. If that’s the case, then I think your city is doing nothing.”