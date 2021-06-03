How county is helping pandemic-affected renters, landlords

The county received federal funding from the U.S. Department of the Treasury for the program. The program’s application opened on April 6 and so far has given out about 15% of its available funds, Financial Services Director Dena Bosten said. The county was granted $6,153,845.20 for the program, and it must give out 65% of funds by the end of September in order to retain funds, Bosten said.



So far the county has received 461 applications. Funds granted vary based on need. The highest amount possible is either $12,500 or 12 months of rent, whichever comes first.

The program is part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, which was adopted by Congress last December. Hall County’s eligibility and allocation was based on its population.

Walter Lavender was helped significantly through the program after he lost employment for six months during the pandemic. He started working at La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant in Oakwood three months ago.

“It was really great,” Lavender said. “I was behind, and they stepped in and gave me help. It was a real courtesy and went pretty fast.”

His rent is around $720 per month, and he received about $8,000 from the program, Lavender said, which will cover nearly a year of his rent. The application was easy for him to use, he said.