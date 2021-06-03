Higher property values likely to translate to higher tax bills for Flowery Branch residents

Residents who have seen their property values increase would see a jump in taxes. Hall County mailed out property assessments on May 7, so homeowners should know their values.



Likewise, those who saw no change in values wouldn’t see a tax increase and those who saw values drop would see a reduction in taxes.

Public hearings are set for June 10 and June 17 on the matter at Flowery Branch City Hall, 5410 W. Pine St.

The city’s tax rate is 3.264 mills, with 1 mill equal to $1 for each $1,000 in assessed property value. Under that formula, a $250,000 home would be taxed at $326.40.

Under the current rate, revenues have grown in the past year by $246,639, with $162,573 from new development and $84,066 from higher property values, said Alisha Gamble, Flowery Branch’s finance director.

To keep the revenue amount at the same level as it was last year, the city would have to reduce the tax rate to 3.116 mills, she said.

Under state law, not rolling the rate back to a “revenue-neutral” level is considered a tax increase, and three public hearings must be scheduled.