Here's how state budget cuts could affect you

From education to roads, Hall County could see impacts from a proposed 14% in cuts due to declines in tax revenues amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just what the exact impacts will be remains to be seen, as legislators started this week looking at ways to slash the fiscal 2021 state budget, which takes effect July 1.

As that process grinds on at the state Capitol, some information is coming out as to potential impacts across the state. One huge concern is that layoffs and furlough days lay ahead for state workers, including teachers.

There is some hope the state might find relief in another federal economic stimulus bill.

A $3 trillion economic stimulus bill that passed the Democrat-controlled U.S. House earlier this month includes $1 trillion in aid to states.

However, the bill has met resistance in the Republican-controlled Senate. Some GOP members want to delay action to see if the current stimulus is working.

Charles Bullock, a political science professor at the University of Georgia, said compromise is possible, but “it’s probably not going to come close to covering the 14% cut.”

“Certainly, getting some money is better than getting no money,” he said.

State lawmakers, meanwhile, are proceeding as if no aid is coming.

“We will try to minimize the impact on quality of life and day-to-day services for Georgia citizens, as much as possible,” state Sen. Butch Miller, R-Gainesville said. “There will be some changes required, clearly.”

He said he is concerned about impacts on tourism, which is especially key in Hall County, with Lake Lanier in its backyard.

“We need to be marketing for drive-time tourism. People don’t want to get on planes right now,” Miller said.

He said he is “adamantly opposed to reducing teacher pay ... as well as first responders, state workers or staff. If we got to take these cuts, in which we do, we want them to be in the form of a furlough day, because that does not impact the retirement system as much and it provides for a structure that teachers and others can plan around.”

Here’s more of a breakdown of how cuts may affect Hall County: