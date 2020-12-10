Hall trials canceled — again — due to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations

Hall County court officials decided Wednesday, Dec. 9, to cancel January trial weeks as the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations continues to climb.

Court administrator Jason Stephenson said the Superior Court judges agreed Wednesday to cancel the first two weeks of January trials, which were set for Jan. 4 and Jan. 11.

Stephenson said the decision came after “the number of new cases being reported, rising hospitalizations, and out of a concern that the holidays could accelerate those trends.”

Northeast Georgia Health System reported a new record Wednesday of 217 confirmed COVID-19-positive patients being treated across its facilities, with another 58 patients awaiting test results. According to the data, 128 of those patients are at the Gainesville hospital.