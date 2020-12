Hall trials canceled — again — due to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations

This is the second cancellation of jury trials in two weeks for the Hall courthouse. Court officials canceled the Nov. 30 jury trial week on Nov. 25.

There have been no jury trials since the judicial emergency orders announced in March.

Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold D. Melton signed the ninth order Wednesday, Dec. 9, extending the statewide judicial emergency until 11:59 p.m. Jan. 8.

“Recent public health reports indicate that COVID-19 conditions are worsening dramatically in many parts of the state,” Melton wrote. “While this order does not impose a blanket shutdown of non-essential in-person court proceedings, courts should remain vigilant of changing COVID-19 conditions and be prepared to suspend jury trials as necessary and to reconsider grand jury proceedings as well.”

Stephenson said one trial week is scheduled to start Jan. 19, and the decision will be made in a few weeks on whether it will go forward.

Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh said his office expects a heavy schedule once jury trials can resume.

“The problem is that we don’t know when that’s going to be feasible, and we’ll just have to take it from week to week, month to month, until we get to more normalcy than we’ve had,” he said.

Grand jury sessions, however, have continued with the plan to meet weekly. Darragh said they will meet once more next week and then resume in January.

Stephenson said last month they have closed out roughly 1,400 fewer Superior Court cases compared to this time last year.

Court officials asked the Hall County board of commissioners this week to allow them to use the North Hall Community Center for State Court trials and said it could help reduce the backlog.