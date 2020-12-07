Hall court asks commission to use North Hall Community Center for State Court trials

If you build it, they will come to order.

Hall County courthouse officials are asking the county’s board of commissioners to approve a resolution that would allow Hall County State Court to operate at the North Hall Community Center.

“The only really significant modification is the construction of a bench for the judge,” Court administrator Jason Stephenson said. “Thankfully, our county construction team has had a little practice building those after the renovations at the courthouse annex for Juvenile and Probate (courts).“

Stephenson said they will also need to move mostly technology equipment and other items for any State Court sessions.