Hall County proposes rollback tax rate, expects revenue decrease

Hall County’s proposed budget for the next fiscal year includes a rolled back millage rate and 5.7% fewer dollars as the county deals with the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The proposed general fund millage rate is 4.853 mills, rolled back from the current fiscal year’s rate of 5.098 mills. The rollback rate represents the average rate a taxpayer would need to avoid a higher tax bill due to a higher property assessment value. Some taxpayers could receive higher or lower bills, depending on their assessments.

One mill equals $1 for every $1,000 in assessed value.

The total proposed budget is $269.8 million, and it includes 1,730 employee positions and maintains current salaries and benefits.

For each county tax dollar, 17.98% would go to the general fund, 9.82% would go to Hall County Fire Services, 2.12% would be for emergency services, 3.72% would go to development services, and 1.35% would be for Hall County Parks and Leisure. Based on the school system’s current millage rate, 65.02% would go to Hall County Schools.

The general fund includes public safety, judicial services and general government operations. Emergency services includes ambulances and emergency management, which assists with events such as natural disasters, severe weather and the COVID-19 pandemic. Development services include road maintenance, planning, code enforcement and engineering.