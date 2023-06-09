Hall County plans to adopt a $411 million budget. Here’s what’s in it

By the end of the month, Hall County will likely adopt a balanced budget of $411 million – an 8% increase – and possibly lower tax rates for fiscal year 2024.

Finance Director Wes Geddings presented a current draft of the proposed budget to commissioners at a public hearing Thursday. Top expenditures are public safety in the amount of $61 million (45% of the general fund budget) and general government operations, which amounted to $37 million (27%).

While public safety saw a 7% increase from last year, general government expenditures dipped by about 3%.

Capital expenditures in the amount of $118 million account for 30 miles of road resurfacing, equipment and vehicles, construction, renovations, Fire Station 17, health department construction and sewer system needs.

Main sources of county revenue in the proposed budget include property taxes at $67 million and other taxes, which came out at $41.5 million.

The current draft of the budget also includes an anticipated $13.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding, according to county officials.

Geddings told commissioners the “proposed millage rate does not result in a property tax increase as defined by state law.”

The proposed millage rate for general operations and maintenance is expected to be 3.440 mills, a full rollback rate from 4.14.

One mill is equal to $1 per $1,000 in property value, and Hall County taxes property at 40% of its value.

The overall unincorporated millage rate for Hall County government, composed of millage rates for fire services, emergency services, developmental services and parks and leisure would be 8.030.

“We have strengthened our financial position over the last few years, which is a testament to (commissioners’) commitment to strong finance stewardship” Geddings said. “The board and county administration has invested the time and the energy in articulating these goals through our strategic planning and visioning for the future of Hall County.”

Both the current draft of the budget and proposed millage rates are scheduled for approval by commissioners at the Hall County Government Center Wednesday, June 21, at 6 p.m.