Hall County hires new finance director

Hall County has a new finance director.
Wesley Geddings, a former finance director at Oconee County, will serve as the new director of financial services, four months after Dena Bosten resigned without notice.
Geddings worked at Oconee County for the last nine years.
“Wesley’s experience and leadership will only enhance the capabilities of the strong finance team currently in place, and he will be a tremendous asset to the entire organization,”County Administrator Jock Connell said in a statement.
Geddings will begin on March 1.
“I look forward to working with Hall County’s Financial Services staff to provide the highest possible level of responsible stewardship to the citizens of Hall County,” Geddings said.