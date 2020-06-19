Hall County Government Center reopening Monday, June 22

The Hall County Government Center will fully reopen to the public Monday, June 22, with some precautions in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19.



Glass dividers have been installed in areas frequented by the public, employees who interact with community members will wear masks, and the number of people in elevators and lobbies will be limited. Employees are also working staggered shifts.

While public comments will be limited to in-person attendees beginning with the June 22 Hall County Board of Commissioners work session, meetings will be streamed on the county website. People can also submit a comment through the website on any item appearing on an upcoming meeting agenda. That comment will be forwarded to the Board of Commissioners.

People who need to conduct business with the Tax Commissioner’s Office are encouraged to consider virtual or remote options. Vehicle tags can be renewed at a kiosk at the Kroger Marketplace on Jesse Jewell Parkway, online or over the phone at 770-531-6950. There is also a drop box located outside the government center at 2875 Browns Bridge Road where payments can be dropped off.

"Due to the large volume of people our office deals with every day, and especially in light of the backlog of work that we have accumulated over the past few months, we are warning the public to be patient with us as we do anticipate some long lines in front of our office," Tax Commissioner Darla Eden said in a statement.

The Tax Commissioner’s Office will have a desk outside the building to ensure people have the necessary paperwork before going inside and to inform people about other options to handle their business with the office.

The county website has contact information for each department so people can call or email to see if they need to come to the government center for what they need.