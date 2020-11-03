Hall County employees win latest ruling in $75M pension case

Part of a decision on a $75 million class-action lawsuit against Hall County was voided Tuesday, Nov. 3, in a win for county employees who had sued over their pensions.

The Georgia Court of Appeals nullified part of a ruling made a year ago in Hall County Superior Court that had favored the county. The court of appeals also remanded the case back to the Hall County Superior Court to consider the case in light of a recent Georgia Supreme Court decision made in a DeKalb County case.

In Hall County Superior Court in November 2019, Judge Martha Christian granted summary judgment to the county government and the Association County Commissioners of Georgia following a hearing in May of that year. The plaintiffs, who are roughly 100 current and retired county employees, alleged there were unlawful freezes in the county’s pension plan that led to reduced payouts. Christian was appointed to the case as Hall’s judges recused themselves.

Both sides filed motions for summary judgment, which asks the judge to decide on the merits of the case rather than let the case go to a jury.